Syuichi Tsukishima, Ryō Azuchi Launch New Fantasy Manga

Tsuihōsareta Guild Shokuin wa, Sekai Saikyō no Shōkanshi manga launches on February 5

The February issue of Mag Garden 's Monthly Comic Garden magazine revealed on Friday that artist Ryō Azuchi is launching a manga adaptation of novelist Syuichi Tsukishima 's Tsuihōsareta Guild Shokuin wa, Sekai Saikyō no Shōkanshi (The Exiled Guild Worker is the World's Strongest Summoner) light novel in the March issue on February 5. The manga will be titled Tsuihōsareta Guild Shokuin wa, Sekai Saikyō no Shōkanshi @Comic .

Image via Mag Garden © Syuichi Tsukishima, Ryō Azuchi, Chiwawa Maru, Mag Garden

The story follows guild employee Alto, who is kicked out after continual harassment from the leader. Upon returning to his hometown, he reunites with his childhood friends and they form an adventuring party of their own.

Tsukishima first published the story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" website in February 2021. Mag Garden shipped a compiled book volume on October 10 with art by Chiwawa Maru.

Tsukishima launched the I Kept Pressing the 100-Million-Year Button and Came Out on Top story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in February 2019. Yutaro Shido adapted the novels into a manga in February 2020. Yen Press publishes the manga and light novels in English.