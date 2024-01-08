Meitō 'Isekai no Yu' Kaitaku-ki Anime Shorts' Trailer Previews GuilDrops' Theme Song

Shorts about isekai hot springs premiere on Thursday

The official website for the television anime shorts of Konau Menrui's Meitō "Isekai no Yu" Kaitaku-ki ~ AraFō Onsen Mania Tensei-saki wa, Nonburi Onsen Tengoku Deshita~ (Pioneer Log of the Storied Hot Springs "Alternate World's Springs": The Reincarnation Destination of an Onsen Fan (Who's Around 40) Was a Relaxing Hot Spring Paradise) light novel started streaming the anime's official trailer on Monday. The trailer previews the character voices and the theme song "Baby love! Baby please!" by GuilDrops .

© 綿涙粉緒・ホビージャパン/「異世界の湯」製作委員会

The television anime shorts will premiere on January 11 on thechannel, and on January 17 on thechannel at 25:00 JST (effectively, January 12 and 18 respectively, at 1:00 a.m. JST). Theservice will exclusively stream an explicit, "steam-less ver." of the anime starting on January 11 at 1:05 a.m. JST. The anime will also stream on theon January 11 at 1:05 a.m. JST, and then on other streaming services in Japan on January 15. The light novel will also have an ASMR voice drama adaptation.

The anime stars:

VTubers Ria Koito and Kyōko Kuramochi are making their voice-acting debuts in these projects.

The story centers around Yoshizō Yukawa, a major hot spring fan who finds hidden springs to revitalize the economy of the local area. However, he dies after falling off a cliff and is transported to an alternate world, thanks to an inari deity of harvest at a small shrine nestled in the rocks. Together with the inari's attendant princess Mayudama, he continues searching for storied hot springs, only this time in the alternate world. Along the way, he ends up naked in hot springs with furry-eared girls and elven girls.

Tomonori Mine ( Show By Rock!! Mashumairesh!! episode director) is directing the anime, and Yōhei Kashii ( Battle Athletes Victory ReSTART! , TenPuru ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Minori Homura is designing the characters.

The other staff members include:

Menrui launched the story on the Novel Up Plus service in September 2019, and Hobby Japan 's HJ Novels imprint publishes the light novel and its follow-up volumes. Masahito Sasaki serializes the manga adaptation on the Fire Cross service, and Hobby Japan published the second manga volume on December 28.