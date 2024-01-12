ATASHIn'CHI Manga Gets New Net Anime for 30th Anniversary

SC Digital announced on Friday that the ATASHIn'CHI franchise will get a new anime work that will stream on YouTube . Staff will reveal more details at a later date. The anime will commemorate the manga's 30th anniversary.

Image via PR Times ©︎けらえいこ/シンエイ

Eiko Kera 's original manga inspired a television anime series that aired from 2002 to 2009. The ATASHIn'CHI film premiered in 2003, followed by the 40-minute 3D ATASHIn'CHI film in 2010. A new television anime series titled Shin ATASHIn'CHI premiered in October 2015, and ended in April 2016. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

The official YouTube channel for the anime has been streaming the series and Shin ATASHIn'CHI with English subtitles since May 2020. The anime's YouTube channel is currently celebrating achieving 1 million subscribers.

Shinei Animation and AlphaBoat describe the anime's story:

ATASHIn'CHI ... describes the everyday life of the Tachibana family: Mother, who tries her best in everything she does despite her clumsiness; Father, who says little and insists on doing everything his way; Mikan, a high school romantic; and Yuzuhiko, who might appear to be emotionless at first glance but is quite naïve.

Kera launched a new serialization for the manga titled ATASHIn'CHI SUPER in December 2019, seven years after she originally ended the series. When Kera ended the manga in March 2012, she had been drawing it in the Sunday edition of the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper since 1994, for 17 years and 10 months.

