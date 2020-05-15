ATASHIn'CHI Anime Streams on YouTube With English Subtitles

270 episodes planned to begin streaming through March

The official YouTube channel for the ATASHIn'CHI anime began streaming the series' first two episodes with English subtitles on Friday. Shinei Animation and AlphaBoat are planning to begin streaming about 270 episodes of ATASHIn'CHI and the Shin ATASHIn'CHI sequel from Friday to March 2021. Two new episode will debut on every weekday during the first month of streaming, and two new episodes will premiere on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday in the following months.

Shinei Animation and AlphaBoat describe the anime's story:

ATASHIn'CHI , based on the manga original by Eika [sic] Kera, describes the everyday life of the Tachibana family: Mother, who tries her best in everything she does despite her clumsiness; Father, who says little and insists on doing everything his way; Mikan, a high school romantic; and Yuzuhiko, who might appear to be emotionless at first glance but is quite naïve.

Eiko Kera 's original manga inspired a television anime series that aired from 2002 to 2009. The ATASHIn'CHI film premiered in 2003, followed by the 40-minute 3D ATASHIn'CHI film in 2010. A new television anime series titled Shin ATASHIn'CHI (pictured right) premiered in October 2015, and ended in April 2016. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

Kera launched a new serialization for the manga in December, seven years after she originally ended the series. When Kera ended the manga in March 2012, she had been drawing it in the Sunday edition of the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper since 1994, for 17 years and 10 months.

Source: Press release