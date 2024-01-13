Mashin Eiyūden Wataru Franchise Gets New TV Anime Mashin Sōzōden Wataru

Video teases new protagonist, new Mashin

Sunrise revealed a new television anime in its Wataru franchise on Saturday titled Mashin Sōzōden Wataru . The below video teases the silhouette of the protagonist, and also reveals the new Mashin "Ryūjinmaru."

The anime celebrated its 35th anniversary at an event in Japan on Saturday.

Sunrise 's original Mashin Eiyūden Wataru television anime series premiered in 1988. The Mashin Eiyūden Wataru 2 sequel debuted in 1990, followed by the Chō Mashin Eiyūden Wataru sequel in 1997. The franchise also inspired three original video anime that debuted between 1989 and 1993.

Mashin Eiyūden Wataru Shichi Tamashii no Ryūjinmaru (Seven-Souled Ryūjinmaru) was anime studio Sunrise and Bandai Spirits ' Tamashii Nations toy brand's 2020 project in the Wataru franchise. The anime premiered on Bandai Spirits ' YouTube channel in April 2020 and streamed for nine episodes. A compilation film titled Mashin Eiyūden Wataru Shichi Tamashii no Ryūjinmaru - Saikai- screened in Japanese theaters January 2022.

The project's story follows series protagonist Wataru, who goes to the world Sōkaizan in response to a call about an incident there. An evil presence shrouds the area, and the robot Ryūjinmaru's power has been sealed. Together with his friends Shibaraku, Toraō, and Himiko, Wataru begins a new journey.

Sources: Mashin Eiyūden Wataru anime's website, Famitsu.com





