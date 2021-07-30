2020's Mashin Eiyūden Wataru Anime Gets Special Edition Compilation

Assembling all 9 episodes with some new animation cuts

The official website for Mashin Eiyūden Wataru Shichi Tamashii no Ryūjinmaru (Seven-Souled Ryūjinmaru), anime studio Sunrise and Bandai Spirits ' Tamashii Nations toy brand's 2020 project in the Wataru franchise , revealed on Friday that the anime will have a special edition compilation that will assemble all nine episodes of the anime with some new animation cuts. The site did not reveal a debut date or format for the compilation's release.

The anime premiered on Bandai Spirits ' YouTube channel in April 2020, and one new episode was scheduled to debut every other Friday for four episodes. The third and fourth episodes were delayed due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and the anime resumed with episode 3 in June 2020. The series' five-episode second half debuted in September 2020, and concluded in November 2020.

The series' cast members reprised their roles from earlier anime in the franchise .

Hiroshi Koujina ( Hunter x Hunter ) directed the anime, and Momoko Makiuchi ( Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood ) designed the characters at Studio Live . Astrays was in charge of mechanical design . Shigemi Ikeda and Yukiko Maruyama ( My Hero Academia , One Punch Man ) at Atelier Musa were the project's art directors, and Sadayoshi Fujino ( Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin ) was the sound director. Bandai Spirits was in charge of planning cooperation, and Sunrise handled the production.

The project's story follows series protagonist Wataru, who goes to the world Sōkaizan in response to a call about an incident there. An evil presence shrouds the area, and the robot Ryūjinmaru's power has been sealed. Together with his friends Shibaraku, Toraō, and Himiko, Wataru begins a new journey.

Sunrise 's original Mashin Eiyūden Wataru television anime series premiered in 1988. The Mashin Eiyūden Wataru 2 sequel debuted in 1990, followed by the Chō Mashin Eiyūden Wataru sequel in 1997. The franchise also inspired three original video anime that debuted between 1989 and 1993.