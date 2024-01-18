×
News
Satomi U Announces Heisei Haizan-hei ☆ Sumire-chan Manga

posted on by Anita Tai
Gravure story debuts on January 22

This year's seventh issue of Kodansha's Weekly Young Magazine revealed on Monday Satomi U will launch a new manga titled Heisei Haizan-hei ☆ Sumire-chan (Heisei Defeatist☆Sumire-chan, pictured right in image below) in the eighth issue on January 22.

The story follows the 31-year-old failed idol Sumire, who is convinced by her high school student cousin to release a gravure book to get her revenge against the entertainment industry.

Satomi U ended the Beauty and the Feast (Yakumo-san wa Eduke ga Shitai) manga in 2021. The artist launched the series in Square Enix's Young Gangan magazine in March 2016. The 11th and final volume shipped in March 2021. Square Enix Manga & Books shipped the final volume in English on November 21.

Source: Young Magazine issue no. 7

