Satomi U Announces Heisei Haizan-hei ☆ Sumire-chan Manga

Gravure story debuts on January 22

This year's seventh issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine revealed on Monday Satomi U will launch a new manga titled Heisei Haizan-hei ☆ Sumire-chan (Heisei Defeatist☆Sumire-chan, pictured right in image below) in the eighth issue on January 22.

The story follows the 31-year-old failed idol Sumire, who is convinced by her high school student cousin to release a gravure book to get her revenge against the entertainment industry.

Satomi U ended the Beauty and the Feast ( Yakumo-san wa Eduke ga Shitai ) manga in 2021. The artist launched the series in Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine in March 2016. The 11th and final volume shipped in March 2021. Square Enix Manga & Books shipped the final volume in English on November 21.