From the New World's Tōru Oikawa Launches New Manga on January 29

The official X/Twitter account of Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app revealed on Monday that Tōru Oikawa will launch a new manga titled Gunshin no Tact ( THE CONDUCTOR ) on the app on January 29.

Image via Magazine Pocket app's X/Twitter account © Kodansha, Tōru Oikawa

Magazine Pocket teases about the manga: "The modern genius war tactician knows no bounds even in an another world!?"

Oikawa launched the manga adaptation of Yūsuke Kishi 's award-winning 2008 speculative fiction novel From the New World in May 2012. The manga ended in June 2014. Vertical published the manga in North America.

Oikawa launched a spinoff manga of Takumi Hiiragi-Boshi and character designer Yū Asaba 's Absolute Duo light novel series titled, Absolute Duo Tea Party in Kadokawa 's Comic Alive magazine in 2014. Kadokawa published one compiled book volume of the manga in 2015.

Source: Magazine Pocket app's X/Twitter account





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.