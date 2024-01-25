Netflix Acquires Global Streaming Rights for Studio Ponoc's The Imaginary Anime Film

Netflix announced on Thursday that it has acquired the global streaming rights to Studio Ponoc 's anime film of A.F. Harrold and Emily Gravett's The Imaginary novel. The company will release the anime worldwide later this year. Netflix also revealed that it has created a multi-film partnership to bring animated features from Studio Ponoc exclusively to its service.

© 2023 Ponoc

The film's cast includes:

Studio Ponoc previously stated it would announce an English voice cast soon.

The film opened in Japan on December 15 with the title Yaneura no Rudger (Rudger in the Attic). The film earned 68,169,730 yen (about US$478,300) in its first three days.

Studio Ponoc delayed the film last year from its original summer 2022 release date due to "new challenges" stemming from the film's production methods and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yoshiyuki Momose ("Life Ain't Gonna Lose" short in Ponoc's Modest Heroes anime anthology, Ni no Kuni film, Ponoc's Olympic Games short " Tomorrow's Leaves ") is directing the film. Yoshiaki Nishimura — a producer on numerous Studio Ghibli films, as well as Ponoc films Mary and The Witch's Flower and Modest Heroes — is producing the film.

A Great Big World ("Say Something") featuring Rachel Platten ("Fight Song") are performing the theme song "Nothing's Impossible."

Bloomsbury Publishing released A.F. Harrold 's original The Imaginary novel in 2001 with illustrations by Emily Gravett. The publisher describes the novel:

Rudger is Amanda Shuffleup's imaginary friend. Nobody else can see Rudger--until the evil Mr. Bunting arrives at Amanda's door. Mr. Bunting hunts imaginaries. Rumor has it that he even eats them. And now he's found Rudger. Soon Rudger is alone, and running for his imaginary life. He needs to find Amanda before Mr. Bunting catches him--and before Amanda forgets him and he fades away to nothing. But how can an unreal boy stand alone in the real world?

Studio Ponoc first feature film Mary and The Witch's Flower opened in Japan in July 2017. GKIDS and Fathom Events opened the anime in U.S. theaters in January 2018.

