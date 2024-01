Hamaru Otoko ni Keritai Onna Manga Ends in February

Image via Amazon © Aki Amasawa, Kodansha

This year's March issue of'smagazine revealed on Saturday that's(The Woman Wants to Kick the Man She's Into) manga is ending in the magazine's next issue on February 24.

Amasawa debuted the manga in Kiss in May 2021. Kodansha published the manga's fifth compiled book volume on December 13.

The manga was originally announced with the temporarily title Koi to Sakashima (Love and Reverse) before its name became Hamaru Otoko ni Keritai Onna .

The manga inspired a live-action drama also known as Unexpected - Love Story in Maison Ginseiso- in January 2023.

Kodansha USA previously released Amasawa's three-volume To Write Your Words manga digitally in English.