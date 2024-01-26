News
Voice Actress Kotori Koiwai Launches Kemono Teatime ASMR Game on Steam in 2024
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Publisher and developer Furyu Corporation unveiled a new game titled Kemono Teatime on Wednesday. The "kemomimi cafe ASMR adventure" game will release under FuRyu's new Studio Lalala brand on PC via Steam this year. Game developer Fuyuki Hayashi (Crystar, Crymachina) is producing the game alongside voice actress Kotori Koiwai and her ASMR brand "kotoneiro." Hayashi is also credited for planning and writing, as well as directing alongside Takahiro Akuta.
Furyu Corporation and Studio Lalala describe the game:
Relax in this world where animal ears are a normal part of everyday life. Here in Melodius, you can whip up whatever blends of tea you desire in your favorite cafe as you play through an adorable story. Come now and live out your bestest and cutest life—down to the last drop. Though, you do know that once it's run out, that's it, right? It'd do you best to learn that all good things come to an end. Meet all the Kemomimis that come through the cafe and help them wind down, spend a cute and adorable time sipping on some tea, and come to terms with their ultimate fates.
NOCO (Atelier games' Mysterious series, Date A Live Fragment: Date A Bullet, Fate/Requiem) is designing the characters. curemoto, OYUZAKI, Sky Scraper Project, Mokuya, and Akayu are credited for the pixel art, with APO+ credited for pixel animation. The game's theme song is titled "KAWAII Moratorium ~Nyanyanyanyanyanyanya!~" by Snail's House with vocals by Kotori Koiwai. The song is an an homage to Vocaloid producer daniwell's "Nyanyanyanyanyanyanya!" song.
Source: Press release