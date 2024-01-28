Acquire Reveals March 8 Release for Ancient Weapon Holly Dungeon-Crawler Game in New Video

Aniplex and Acquire revealed on Sunday that their dungeon-crawler action game Ancient Weapon Holly will release on March 8. Aniplex revealed a new promotional video for the game.

The companies had originally announced the game for PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam , but the game is now listed as additionally releasing on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch (the release date for PS4 is not yet determined). A demo is available now on Steam . The game will launch in English, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, French, Spanish, German, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese, and Polish.

Acquire describes the story:

Long ago, when humans were still developing advanced civilizations, a war engulfed the world. Among the multitude of weapons created, an autonomous weapon resembling a young girl was completed. Her arms could crack the earth like a whip, demolish any building in her path, and her red eyes mercilessly killed people one after another. This girl was named 'Holly' by the people, and due to her overwhelming power, she was sealed deep within the earth. After tens of thousands of years, the only emotion Holly felt upon awakening from her slumber in the dark magic ruins was an insurmountable hatred for humans. "Humanity, perish." Even though her weapon functions have degraded and she can now only slightly damage the ground or walls, Holly's vendetta against the world above has just begun.

The game will feature an evolution system for the protagonist Holly. Items can also enhance an altar's functions. Players can create pitfalls to to bury enemies.