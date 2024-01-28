Manga UP! Global Adds Takahashi-san is Listening Manga

Image courtesy of Manga Up! Global

Manga UP! describes the manga's story:

Ena Takahashi, high school girl and idol, has a hobby that she can't tell anyone—that is eavesdropping on the funniest conversations between Nara-kun, the class representative, and Mikage-kun, the most unobtrusive boy. Each time, she struggles holding in her reactions, lest she gets caught and face the consequences! A series of short, tense, guilt-ridden comedies!

Hokuō began serializing Takahashi-san is Listening in Square Enix 's Monthly Gangan Joker magazine in May 2013. The manga originated as a one-shot with the same title in the March 2013 issue of Monthly Gangan Joker . The series ended in January 2017. Square Enix shipped the eighth compiled volume of the manga in March 2017.

The manga ranked at #17 in the 1st Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Awards in 2015.

Crunchyroll Manga previously hosted the English translation of the manga. Crunchyroll ended its Crunchyroll Manga digital manga distribution service on December 11. Square Enix 's Manga UP! Global is now working on adding the Square Enix titles that Crunchyroll Manga previously released on its service.

