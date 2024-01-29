Dragon Quest Builders Game Gets PC Release on February 13

Image courtesy of Square Enix © Square Enix

Dragon Quest Builders

announced on Monday that itsgame will get a release for PC viaon February 13. The PC version will include the "Terra Incognita" DLC and upgraded crafting features.

Square Enix released the first Dragon Quest Builders "sandbox action RPG" on PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation Vita in January 2016 in Japan. The game is set in Alfegard, the setting of the original Dragon Quest game. The story follows an alternate ending of the game where the hero accepts the Dragon Lord's offer to rule half the world. The player takes control of a new hero to rebuild the land.

Square Enix released the first game in North America and Europe on the PS4 (digitally and physically) and PS Vita (digital only) in October 2016. The company released a Nintendo Switch version of the game in March 2018. The Switch version added a Great Sabrecub that players can ride in Free build mode, which makes players faster and gives them materials after defeating enemies.

Dragon Quest Builders 2 ( Dragon Quest Builders 2: Hakaigami Shidō to Karappo no Shima ), the sequel game to Dragon Quest Builders , shipped in Japan in December 2018 for both the PS4 and Switch. The game then launched for the PS4 and Switch in North America and Europe in July 2019 and for PC via Steam in December 2019. The game launched for Microsoft Store for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S in May 2021.

Source: Press release