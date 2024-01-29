'Go, Go, Loser Ranger!' Anime Reveals 4 Cast Members

The official website for the television anime of Negi Haruba 's Go, Go, Loser Ranger! ( Sentai Daishikkaku ) manga revealed four new cast members in a new video on Tuesday. The new cast members all play lower ranked members of the Divine Dragon Rangers.

The new cast members include:

Hiroyuki Yoshino as Shun Tokita



Rika Nagae as Komachi Aizome



Azumi Waki as Kanon Hisui



Fumihiko Tachiki as Masurao Nadeshiko



Previously announced characters include:

Yūsuke Kobayashi as Fighter D (also known as Footsoldier D or just D)

Daishi Kajita as Hibiki Sakurama

Yumika Yano as Yumeko Suzukiri

Yūichi Nakamura as Red Keeper



Go Inoue as Blue Keeper



Kensho Ono as Yellow Keeper



Kōsuke Toriumi as Green Keeper



M.A.O as Pink Keeper



The anime will premiere on 28networks in 2024.

Keiichi Satō ( Tiger & Bunny ) is directing the anime. Satō joined Yostar Pictures in 2021 as creative director and representative of the studio's IP department. Keiichirō Ōchi ( The Quintessential Quintuplets , The Demon Girl Next Door , Adachi and Shimamura ) is in charge of series composition for the anime, with Yostar Pictures ( Arknights: Prelude to Dawn , Azur Lane Queen's Orders , Blue Archive Short Animation beautiful day dreamer ) producing the animation.

Haruba launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in February 2021. The manga's 11th compiled volume shipped on September 14.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the series:

When the Monster Army invaded Earth thirteen years ago, the Divine Dragon Rangers rose up to stop them! With the war raging on, these great heroes are mankind's last hope! ...or are they? In truth, the invaders were subjugated within a year, forced to continue to crank out a monster a week for the Rangers to crush in front of their adoring fans! But one monster has had enough. Something has to change! He'll rebel against the might of the Dragon Rangers and destroy them all...from the inside!

Haruba launched The Quintessential Quintuplets manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2017, and ended the series in February 2020. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga digitally and in print. The manga inspired two television anime seasons and an anime film, and is inspiring a new anime special.