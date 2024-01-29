×
News
'Go, Go, Loser Ranger!' Anime Reveals 4 Cast Members

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Hiroyuki Yoshino, Rika Nagae, Azumi Waki, Fumihiko Tachiki play lower ranked Rangers

The official website for the television anime of Negi Haruba's Go, Go, Loser Ranger! (Sentai Daishikkaku) manga revealed four new cast members in a new video on Tuesday. The new cast members all play lower ranked members of the Divine Dragon Rangers.

The new cast members include:

Hiroyuki Yoshino as Shun Tokita
shuntokita.png
Image via Go, Go, Loser Ranger! anime's website
© 春場ねぎ・講談社／「戦隊大失格」製作委員会
Rika Nagae as Komachi Aizome
komachiaizome.png
Image via Go, Go, Loser Ranger! anime's website
© 春場ねぎ・講談社／「戦隊大失格」製作委員会
Azumi Waki as Kanon Hisui
kanonhisui.png
Image via Go, Go, Loser Ranger! anime's website
© 春場ねぎ・講談社／「戦隊大失格」製作委員会
Fumihiko Tachiki as Masurao Nadeshiko
masuraonadeshiko.png
Image via Go, Go, Loser Ranger! anime's website
© 春場ねぎ・講談社／「戦隊大失格」製作委員会

Previously announced characters include:

Yūsuke Kobayashi as Fighter D (also known as Footsoldier D or just D)
go-go-d.png
Image via Go, Go, Loser Ranger! anime's website
© 春場ねぎ・講談社／「戦隊大失格」製作委員会
Daishi Kajita as Hibiki Sakurama
go-go-hibiki.png
Image via Go, Go, Loser Ranger! anime's website
© 春場ねぎ・講談社／「戦隊大失格」製作委員会
Yumika Yano as Yumeko Suzukiri
go-go-yumeko.png
Image via Go, Go, Loser Ranger! anime's website
© 春場ねぎ・講談社／「戦隊大失格」製作委員会
Yūichi Nakamura as Red Keeper
redkeeper.png
Image via Go, Go, Loser Ranger! anime's website
© 春場ねぎ・講談社／「戦隊大失格」製作委員会
Go Inoue as Blue Keeper
bluekeeper.png
Image via Go, Go, Loser Ranger! anime's website
© 春場ねぎ・講談社／「戦隊大失格」製作委員会
Kensho Ono as Yellow Keeper
yellowkeeper.png
Image via Go, Go, Loser Ranger! anime's website
© 春場ねぎ・講談社／「戦隊大失格」製作委員会
Kōsuke Toriumi as Green Keeper
greenekeeper.png
Image via Go, Go, Loser Ranger! anime's website
© 春場ねぎ・講談社／「戦隊大失格」製作委員会
M.A.O as Pink Keeper
pinkkeeper.png
Image via Go, Go, Loser Ranger! anime's website
© 春場ねぎ・講談社／「戦隊大失格」製作委員会

go-go-loser-rangers
Image via Go, Go, Loser Ranger! anime's website
© 春場ねぎ・講談社／「戦隊大失格」製作委員会
The anime will premiere on 28 TBS networks in 2024.

Keiichi Satō (Tiger & Bunny) is directing the anime. Satō joined Yostar Pictures in 2021 as creative director and representative of the studio's IP department. Keiichirō Ōchi (The Quintessential Quintuplets, The Demon Girl Next Door, Adachi and Shimamura) is in charge of series composition for the anime, with Yostar Pictures (Arknights: Prelude to Dawn, Azur Lane Queen's Orders, Blue Archive Short Animation beautiful day dreamer) producing the animation.

Haruba launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in February 2021. The manga's 11th compiled volume shipped on September 14.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the series:

When the Monster Army invaded Earth thirteen years ago, the Divine Dragon Rangers rose up to stop them! With the war raging on, these great heroes are mankind's last hope!

...or are they?

In truth, the invaders were subjugated within a year, forced to continue to crank out a monster a week for the Rangers to crush in front of their adoring fans! But one monster has had enough. Something has to change! He'll rebel against the might of the Dragon Rangers and destroy them all...from the inside!

Haruba launched The Quintessential Quintuplets manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2017, and ended the series in February 2020. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga digitally and in print. The manga inspired two television anime seasons and an anime film, and is inspiring a new anime special.

Sources: Go, Go, Loser Ranger! anime's website, Comic Natalie

