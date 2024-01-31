Capcom Reveals New Dragon's Dogma 2 Game Action Trailer

CAPCOM streamed a new trailer today during Sony 's State of Play Presentation for the upcoming Dragon's Dogma 2 sequel game showcasing the action gameplay.

Dragon's Dogma 2 will launch on March 22.

Players who pre-order the game will receive the Super Weapons Quartet in-game content, while players who purchase the Deluxe Edition will also receive the Ring of Assurance item in-game.

The game will launch for5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via

CAPCOM describes the game:

Dragon's Dogma is a single player, narrative driven action-RPG that challenges players to choose their own experience – from the appearance of their Arisen, their vocation, their party, how to approach different situations and more. On your journey, you'll be joined by Pawns, mysterious otherworldly beings, in an adventure so unique you will feel as if accompanied by other players while on your own adventure. All of these elements are elevated further by the latest in graphics, artificial intelligence (AI) and physics technology to create a truly immersive fantasy world in Dragon's Dogma 2.

CAPCOM 's original Dragon's Dogma game shipped for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 in May 2012. The Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen expanded and enhanced version shipped for PS3 and Xbox 360 in April 2013. The PC version debuted internationally in January 2016. The PS4 and Xbox One release of Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen launched in the West and Japan in October 2017, and was accompanied by the PC release in Japan. The game received a Switch version in April 2019.

Dragon's Dogma Online launched on the PS3, PS4, and PC in Japan in August 2015 and ended service in December 2019. Yumiya Tashiro launched the Dragon's Dogma Revives manga adaptation of the online game in January 2017, and the series has two volumes.

The franchise inspired an anime series that debuted worldwide on Netflix in September 2020.