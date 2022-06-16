×
Capcom Develops Dragon's Dogma 2 Game

posted on by Egan Loo
Director Hideaki Itsuno reunites first game's team with CAPCOM's in-house RE Engine

The live-streamed "10 Years of Dragon's Dogma" event announced that the Dragon's Dogma 2 game is currently in development.

The franchise's official Twitter account added that director Hideaki Itsuno is reuniting the team behind the first game, and the staff is using CAPCOM's in-house RE Engine.

Source: Capcom U.S.A.'s YouTube channel

