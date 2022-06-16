News
Capcom Develops Dragon's Dogma 2 Game
posted on by Egan Loo
Director Hideaki Itsuno reunites first game's team with CAPCOM's in-house RE Engine
The live-streamed "10 Years of Dragon's Dogma" event announced that the Dragon's Dogma 2 game is currently in development.
The franchise's official Twitter account added that director Hideaki Itsuno is reuniting the team behind the first game, and the staff is using CAPCOM's in-house RE Engine.
Source: Capcom U.S.A.'s YouTube channel
discuss this in the forum (3 posts) |
this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history