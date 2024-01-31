News
Dark Horse Licenses Pandania's 'Cthulhu Cat' Manga
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Zack Davisson translates manga, with release slated for September 17
Dark Horse Comics announced on Wednesday that it has licensed Pandania's "Cthulhu Cat" ("Neko no Cthulhu") full-color one-shot manga, and will release it on September 17. Zack Davisson, the writer of Kaibyo: The Supernatural Cats of Japan and translator of Gou Tanabe's manga adaptations of H.P. Lovecraft stories, is translating the manga, with Steve Dutro on lettering.
Dark Horse Comics describes the manga:
An ordinary Japanese high school student takes home an abandoned supernatural cat left in a cardboard box. Maybe he shouldn't have meddled with kitties beyond human comprehension—after all, it had tentacles where its whiskers should have been! But it's too late now. With no Elder Sign on the cat door, soon the pick of the Mythos litter starts to invade his house, as furry and feline versions of Hastur, Yog-Sothoth, Nyarlathotep, and other adorable Lovecraftian horrors blast his mind, whisper impossible secrets, and generally get underfoot!
Ph'nglui mglw'nfah Cthulhu Cat R'lyeh wgah'nagl fhtagnya! (“In his house in R'lyeh dead Cthulhu Cat waits dreaming, meow!”)
Kadokawa published the full-color manga in Japan in July 2022.
Seven Seas Entertainment previously published Pandania's Yokai Cats, The Evil Secret Society of Cats, and Monster Cats manga.
Source: Email correspondence