Atlus, Vanillaware's Unicorn Overlord Game's Trailer Previews Companion Interaction, Rapport

Tactical fantasy RPG launches for Switch, PS4/PS5, Xbox Series X|S on March 8

Atlus West began streaming a new trailer on Monday for Vanillaware's Unicorn Overlord game. The trailer highlights interaction with companions and rapport:

The game's digital "Monarch Edition" includes a 132-page digital artbook, and a digital 16-bit soundtrack with 20 tracks.

The physical "Monarch Edition" includes a box, a soundtrack CD with the 20 16-bit tracks, the physical version of the same artbook, and an original card game.

Customers who pre-order the game will receive a DLC set that allows them to customize the in-game Liberation Army's Flag with emblem designs from Odin Sphere, Dragon's Crown , and 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim .

Atlus will release the game for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Xbox Series X|S on March 8 worldwide.

Vanillaware describes the game:

Liberate your kingdom, reclaim your destiny- From the masterminds that brought 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim and Odin Sphere, ATLUS x Vanillaware presents the rebirth of tactical fantasy RPG. Fight against fate and embark on a royal adventure to regain your reign alongside trustworthy allies. Unicorn Overlord combines the timeless tactical RPG genre with overworld exploration and innovative battle system for a unique epic fantasy experience in the iconic Vanillaware style.

The tactical fantasy role-playing game will feature overworld exploration and battles with over 60 characters and five nations.

