Popuri Yoshikita's The Dreaming Boy Is a Realist Manga Adaptation to End in 5th Volume

Manga's final volume ships on March 26

Image via Kadokawa's website © Popuri Yoshikita, Okemaru, Sabamizore, Kadokawa

is listing the fifth volume of's(The Dreaming Man is a Realist) manga, the adaptation of's original light novel series, as the final volume, and it will ship on March 26.

Yoshikita launched the manga adaptation on Kadokawa 's Shōnen Ace Plus manga website in March 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on June 26.

In the "two-way unrequited love" story, high school student Wataru Sajō is in love with his gorgeous classmate Aika Natsukawa. Aika finds him to be a nuisance, but he dreams of her mutual love every day and continues to approach her. One day though, he suddenly wakes up from this "dream." In order to get back his sense of reality, he recognizes his position and stays away from Aika. But now for some reason Aika is completely shaken.

Okemaru launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in December 2018, and the last update was on August 1. Hobby Japan is releasing the novels in print with illustrations by Sabamizore , and released the eighth volume in April 2023.

The light novel series' anime adaptation premiered in Japan in July 2023. HIDIVE is streaming the anime under the title The Dreaming Boy Is a Realist , and also started streaming an English dub on November 24.

Source: Kadokawa





