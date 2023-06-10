Yumemiru Danshi wa Genjitsushugisha Anime's 3rd Video Unveils 2 More Cast Members, July 3 Debut

The staff for the television anime of Okemaru 's Yumemiru Danshi wa Genjitsushugisha (The Dreaming Man is a Realist) light novel series debuted the anime's third promotional video on Saturday. The video announces the anime's July 3 premiere and two more cast members:

The newly announced cast members are:

Iori Saeki as Mina Ichinose, Sajō's classmate

© おけまる・ホビージャパン／『夢見る男子は現実主義者』製作委員会 as Mina Ichinose, Sajō's classmate Minami Kurisaka as Fūka Sasaki

© おけまる・ホビージャパン／『夢見る男子は現実主義者』製作委員会

The anime will premiere on TV Tokyo on July 3 at 26:00 (effectively, July 4 at 2:00 a.m.) and it will also run on BS NTV , MBS , and AT-X , as well as exclusively on the ABEMA streaming service in Japan.

© おけまる・ホビージャパン／『夢見る男子は現実主義者』製作委員会

In the "two-way unrequited love" story, high school student Wataru Sajō is in love with his gorgeous classmate Aika Natsukawa. Aika finds him to be a nuisance, but he dreams of her mutual love every day and continues to approach her. One day though, he suddenly wakes up from this "dream." In order to get back his sense of reality, he recognizes his position and stays away from Aika. But now for some reason Aika is completely shaken.

The anime stars:

Kazuomi Koga ( Rent-A-Girlfriend , Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible ) is directing the anime at Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ . Michiko Yokote ( Shirobako , Prison School , Cowboy Bebop , Rurouni Kenshin ) is in charge of the series scripts. Masaru Koseki ( World’s End Harem , Demon King Daimao ) is adapting Sabamizore 's original character designs for animation. Hajime Takakuwa ( Rent-A-Girlfriend , Spice and Wolf ) is the sound director. Pony Canyon is producing the music.

The additional staff members include:

Kaori Ishihara , who voices the character Rin Shinoyama, will perform the opening song "Paraglider," and Akiho Suzumoto , who plays Aika Natsukawa, will perform the ending song "Yume wa Mijikashi Koiseyo Otome" ("DREAMS are fleeting, fall in LOVE, girls!"). Both singles will release on August 2.

Okemaru launched the series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in December 2018, where it is ongoing. Hobby Japan is releasing the novels in print with illustrations by Sabamizore , and released the eighth volume on April 1. Popuri Yoshikita is drawing a manga adaptation, and Kadokawa released the third volume on November 25.

Sources: Yumemiru Danshi wa Genjitsushugisha anime's Twitter account, MoCa News





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.