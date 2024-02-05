Robina's Fate/Extra CCC Manga to End in 8th Volume on March 8

Manga adaptation of Fate/Extra CCC spinoff game launched in 2015

Image via Kadokawa's website © Robina, Type-Moon, Kadokawa

Fate/Extra CCC

is listing the eighth compiled book volume of Robina'smanga as the final volume, which will ship together with the seventh volume, on March 8.

The manga launched in Kadokawa 's Comptiq magazine in June 2015. Kadokawa published the manga's sixth volume in February 2021.

The manga adapts Type-Moon 's Fate/Extra CCC spinoff game, which Marvelous AQL released in Japan on the PlayStation Portable in March 2013.

The manga's story starts with "Sakura," who holds the key. The Holy Grail War in the cyber world has supposedly ended, but a fatal error occurs in the spiritual computer that governs the world, and the story shifts to the "far side of the moon."

The original Fate/Extra PSP dungeon role-playing game shipped in Japan in 2010, and Aksys Games released the game in North America in November 2012.

Robina launched a manga adaptation of Fate/Extra in Comptiq in 2011, and the manga ended in November 2014. Kadokawa released the manga's sixth and final volume in December 2014.

Kadokawa 's Comp Ace magazine is serializing Seijin Takenoko 's Fate/Extra - CCC Fox Tail manga spinoff.

Fate/Extra Last Encore , the television anime of the Fate/Extra game, premiered in Japan in January 2018. Netflix started streaming the series in the U.S. in June 2018.

Source: Kadokawa





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.