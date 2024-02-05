×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Robotech Voice Actor, Writer, Director Greg Finley Dies at 76

posted on by Alex Mateo
Finley played Captain Gloval, Anatole Leonard in Robotech franchise

greg-finley
Image via Tony Oliver's Facebook page
Voice actor Tony Oliver posted on Facebook on Friday that actor, writer, and director Greg Finley died on February 1. He was 76.

Finley voiced Captain Gloval and Anatole Leonard in the Robotech franchise, as well as Victor Kyōfu Densetsu: Kaiki! Frankenstein. He also served as a staff writer on the series.

Finley provided numerous voices for other animated series and films, and he also had roles in the Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within and Final Fantasy X game.

Source: Tony Oliver's Facebook page

discuss this in the forum (1 post) |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives