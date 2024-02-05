News
Robotech Voice Actor, Writer, Director Greg Finley Dies at 76
posted on by Alex Mateo
Voice actor Tony Oliver posted on Facebook on Friday that actor, writer, and director Greg Finley died on February 1. He was 76.
Finley provided numerous voices for other animated series and films, and he also had roles in the Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within and Final Fantasy X game.
Finley voiced Captain Gloval and Anatole Leonard in the Robotech franchise, as well as Victor Kyōfu Densetsu: Kaiki! Frankenstein. He also served as a staff writer on the series.
Source: Tony Oliver's Facebook page