EVO 2024 Tournament Reveals Main Game Lineup

The Evolution Championship Series (EVO) fighting game tournament revealed the game lineup for the main EVO 2024 event on Tuesday. The event will take place at the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center on July 19-21.

The game lineup includes:

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

Guilty Gear -Strive-

King of Fighters XV

Mortal Kombat 1

Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike

Street Fighter 6

Tekken 8

Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes

Tickets for EVO USA 2024 are now available. This year, only one badge is needed to access the Arena Finals and the convention activities throughout Saturday and Sunday.

Separately, EVO Japan 2024 will be held at Ariake GYM-EX (Ariake Exhibition Center) in Tokyo on April 27-29.

EVO Japan 2024 event's Main Tournament lineup includes:

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

Guilty Gear -Strive-

King of Fighters XV

Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike

Street Fighter 6

Tekken 8

Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes

The EVO Japan 2023 was held at the Tokyo Big Sight from March 31 to April 2, and the main EVO 2023 event took place at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas from August 4-6.