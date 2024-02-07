Manga UP! Global Adds Yuusuke Kozaki's Donyatsu Manga

Manga launched in December 2011, inspired anime adaptation of 12 short episodes in 2013

Image courtesy of Manga Up! Global

Kozaki launched the manga in Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine in December 2011. Manga UP! describes its story:

Summer, 20XX. A chocolate doughnut-shaped creature that resembles a cat, Donyatsu, walks amongst the rubble of a fallen civilization. He and his friends experience a carefree life in this strange world. But the question remains—where have the humans gone? And what caused this post-apocalyptic situation? An easy-going sci-fi adventure that slowly unravels these mysteries beings!

The manga ended it in its sixth volume and inspired an anime adaptation of 12 short episodes that premiered in 2013 and ended in June 2014. Crunchyroll streamed the series.

Crunchyroll Manga previously hosted the English translation of the manga. Crunchyroll ended its Crunchyroll Manga digital manga distribution service on December 11. Square Enix 's Manga UP! Global is now working on adding the Square Enix titles that Crunchyroll Manga previously released on its service.

