Oshi no Ko, The First Slam Dunk Win TAAF's Top Awards
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Takehiko Inoue, Takeshi Honda, Daiki Nakazawa, YOASOBI also honored
The Tokyo Anime Award Festival (TAAF) announced the winners of its Animation of the Year awards for works and individuals on Thursday. Oshi no Ko won the television category and The First Slam Dunk won the animated film category.
The Tokyo Anime Award Festival will be held from March 8-10. The staff of the festival had announced the 2024 Lifetime Achievement Awards recipients in December.
The winners of the individual awards are as follows:
- Original Work/Screenplay Category: Takehiko Inoue (original creator of Slam Dunk, REAL, Vagabond)
- Director Category: Takehiko Inoue (director and screenwriter of The First Slam Dunk)
- Animator Category: Takeshi Honda (chief animation director for Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo, Den-noh Coil)
- Background/Coloring/VisualCategory: Daiki Nakazawa (The First Slam Dunk CG director)
- Sound/Performance Category: YOASOBI (Oshi no Ko, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury, BEASTARS (TV 2))
IDOLiSH7 the Movie LIVE 4bit BEYOND THE PERiOD won the festival's Anime Fan award with 75,589 fan votes.
The judges chose from titles that debuted in whole or in part between October 1, 2022 and September 30, 2023.
Source: Press release