Oshi no Ko, The First Slam Dunk Win TAAF's Top Awards

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Takehiko Inoue, Takeshi Honda, Daiki Nakazawa, YOASOBI also honored

the-first-slam-dunk
Image courtesy of Slow Curve
©I.T.PLANNING,INC. ©2022 THE FIRST SLAM DUNK Film Partners
The Tokyo Anime Award Festival (TAAF) announced the winners of its Animation of the Year awards for works and individuals on Thursday. Oshi no Ko won the television category and The First Slam Dunk won the animated film category.

The winners of the individual awards are as follows:

IDOLiSH7 the Movie LIVE 4bit BEYOND THE PERiOD won the festival's Anime Fan award with 75,589 fan votes.

The judges chose from titles that debuted in whole or in part between October 1, 2022 and September 30, 2023.

The Tokyo Anime Award Festival will be held from March 8-10. The staff of the festival had announced the 2024 Lifetime Achievement Awards recipients in December.

Source: Press release

