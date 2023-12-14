News
Akira Toriyama, Ryousuke Takahashi, Toshio Furukawa, Yuji Ohno, More Win TAAF's Lifetime Achievement Awards
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Shunzō Katō, Sukehiro Tomita, Shūichi Seki, Chikara Yamamoto also honored
The staff of the Tokyo Anime Award Festival (TAAF) event announced the winners of the 2024 Lifetime Achievement Awards on Thursday:
ProducerShunzō Katō (Anpanman films, The Rose of Versailles, Akira)
Manga creatorAkira Toriyama (Dragon Ball manga, Dr. Slump manga, Dragon Quest game series character design)
ScriptwriterSukehiro Tomita (Space Runaway Ideon, Digimon Frontier, Macross 7)
Director/writerRyousuke Takahashi (Armored Trooper Votoms, Fang of the Sun Dougram, Flag)
Animator/character designerShūichi Seki (Belladonna of Sadness, Vicke the Little Viking, Little Lulu)
ComposerYuji Ohno (Lupin III franchise themes, Space Adventure Cobra)
Voice actorToshio Furukawa (Piccolo in Dragon Ball Z, Ataru in Urusei Yatsura, Shin in Fist of the North Star)
Duplo System Representative DirectorChikara Yamamoto (Head of company that produced trace machines for transferring drawings on paper to cels)
The Tokyo Anime Award Festival will be held from March 8 to March 11.
Sources: Press release, TAAF website, Comic Natalie