News
Akira Toriyama, Ryousuke Takahashi, Toshio Furukawa, Yuji Ohno, More Win TAAF's Lifetime Achievement Awards

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Shunzō Katō, Sukehiro Tomita, Shūichi Seki, Chikara Yamamoto also honored

The staff of the Tokyo Anime Award Festival (TAAF) event announced the winners of the 2024 Lifetime Achievement Awards on Thursday:

Producer

Shunzō Katō (Anpanman films, The Rose of Versailles, Akira)

Manga creator

Akira Toriyama (Dragon Ball manga, Dr. Slump manga, Dragon Quest game series character design)

Scriptwriter

Sukehiro Tomita (Space Runaway Ideon, Digimon Frontier, Macross 7)

Director/writer

Ryousuke Takahashi (Armored Trooper Votoms, Fang of the Sun Dougram, Flag)

Animator/character designer

Shūichi Seki (Belladonna of Sadness, Vicke the Little Viking, Little Lulu)

Composer

Yuji Ohno (Lupin III franchise themes, Space Adventure Cobra)

Voice actor

Toshio Furukawa (Piccolo in Dragon Ball Z, Ataru in Urusei Yatsura, Shin in Fist of the North Star)

Duplo System Representative Director

Chikara Yamamoto (Head of company that produced trace machines for transferring drawings on paper to cels)

The Tokyo Anime Award Festival will be held from March 8 to March 11.

Sources: Press release, TAAF website, Comic Natalie

