Akira Toriyama, Ryousuke Takahashi, Toshio Furukawa, Yuji Ohno, More Win TAAF's Lifetime Achievement Awards

The staff of the Tokyo Anime Award Festival (TAAF) event announced the winners of the 2024 Lifetime Achievement Awards on Thursday:

Producer

Manga creator

Dragon Quest

Scriptwriter

Director/writer

Animator/character designer

Composer

Duplo System Representative Director

The Tokyo Anime Award Festival will be held from March 8 to March 11.

