NEET Kunoichi to Nazeka Dōsei Hajimemashita Manga Gets TV Anime

Anime studio Quad announced on Saturday that storyboarder Yakitomato and artist Kotatsu's NEET Kunoichi to Nazeka Dōsei Hajimemashita (For Some Reason I Started Living with a NEET Kunoichi) manga is getting a television anime.

© 小龍・八木戸マト／ニートくノ一パートナーズ

Hisashi Saito ( Bamboo Blade , Haganai , Heaven's Lost Property ) is directing the anime at Quad . Takashi Aoshima ( Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! , The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You ) is overseeing the series scripts, Masahiko Suzuki ( Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs ) is designing the characters, and CMJK (theme songs for Eyeshield 21 , Puzzle & Dragons X ) is composing the music.

Other staff members include:

The anime stars Hinaki Yano as Shizuri Ideura and Shōya Ishige as Tsukasa Atsumi. Shigeru Chiba is narrating the series.

The manga centers on Tsukasa, a normal salaryman who is attacked one night by demons, and is saved by a genius kunoichi named Shizuri. In her off time though, Shizuri is a lazy otaku NEET. Tsukasa and Shizuri end up living together, with Tsukasa using his homemaking skills to pamper Shizuri as she continues to serve as his bodyguard.

Number Nine released the 10th compiled volume of the manga digitally in March 2023. Kadokawa is publishing the manga in print and published the third volume in March 2023.

Sources: NEET Kunoichi to Nazeka Dōsei Hajimemashita anime's website, Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.