Manga Author Kia Asamiya to Undergo Surgery After Eye Cataract Diagnosis

Asamiya's new manga Captain Symphonica delayed from January

Image via Kia Asamiya's Twitter account © Takeshobo, Kia Asamiya

Manga authorannounced on hisaccount on Friday that he will undergo surgery after he was diagnosed with eye cataract. According to Asamiya, he has been seeing double images, which slightly affected his work speed. This week is his first appointment at the hospital where he will have his surgery. Asamiya apologized to his fans, and added that he will give updates after the surgery, and when his vision has recovered.

Asamiya was scheduled to launch a new manga titled Captain Symphonica (image right) on Takeshobo 's Web Comic Gamma website in January, but Asamiya stated that the manga "will probably start at the end of this month." Web Comic Gamma has not released any announcement regarding the manga's launch date.

The "retro future sci-fi action" story revolves around silver-winged spaceship "Blitzen" that protects the peace of the solar system by making use of the sonic star weapon "Symphonica Waffe."

Asamiya ended the Speope! (Space Opera!!) manga with the simultaneous release of the seventh and eighth compiled book volumes on December 26. The manga launched in Shonengahosha 's Young King Ours magazine in March 2019.

Asamiya created the Silent Möbius , Steam Detectives , Compiler , and Junk: Record of the Last Hero manga, among others. He provided character designs for the Martian Successor Nadesico anime (which he later adapted into the Nadesico manga), adapted the Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace film into a manga, and wrote and drew the Batman: The Child of Dreams comic. Many of his manga have been adapted into anime.

Viz Media published his Silent Möbius and Steam Detectives manga in North America, while CPM Manga published Nadesico , and DrMaster published Junk: Record of the Last Hero . Manga Planet licensed Silent Möbius in July 2020.

Thanks to DokoMadeMo for the news tip.