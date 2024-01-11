Kia Asamiya Launches New Captain Symphonica Manga

Retro future science-fiction action series debuts in January

Manga creator Kia Asamiya revealed on Twitter on December 29 a new series titled Captain Symphonica , which will debut in Takeshobo 's Web Comic Gamma in January. The magazine typically publishes issues on the 10th, the 20th, and the 30th of each month.

Image via Kia Asamiya's Twitter © Takeshobo, Kia Asamiya

The "retro future sci-fi action" story revolves around silver-winged spaceship "Blitzen" that protects the peace of the solar system by making use of the sonic star weapon "Symphonica Waffe."

Asamiya ended the Speope!! (Space Opera!!) manga with the eighth volume on December 26. The artist launched the manga in Young King Ours in March 2019. Shonengahosha published the manga's sixth volume on September 30.

Asamiya created the Silent Möbius , Steam Detectives , Compiler , and Junk: Record of the Last Hero manga, among others. He provided character designs for the Martian Successor Nadesico anime (which he later adapted into the Nadesico manga), adapted the Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace film into a manga, and wrote and drew the Batman: The Child of Dreams comic. Many of his manga have been adapted into anime.

Viz Media published his Silent Möbius and Steam Detectives manga in North America, while CPM Manga published Nadesico , and DrMaster published Junk: Record of the Last Hero . Manga Planet licensed Silent Möbius in July 2020.