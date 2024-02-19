A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics Anime Unveils Key Visual, More Cast, Staff

The official website for the television anime of writer Yomi Hirasaka and illustrator Kantoku 's Henjin no Salad Bowl ( A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics ) light novel series revealed the anime's key visual, more staff, and cast on Monday.

© 平坂読／小学館／「変人のサラダボウル」製作委員会

The anime's newly announced cast are:

Yō Taichi as Priketsu

© 平坂読／小学館／「変人のサラダボウル」製作委員会

Akane Fujita as Noa Minakami

© 平坂読／小学館／「変人のサラダボウル」製作委員会

Manami Numakura as Brenda Aisaki

© 平坂読／小学館／「変人のサラダボウル」製作委員会

Yūki Takada as Yuna Naganawa

© 平坂読／小学館／「変人のサラダボウル」製作委員会

Mizuki Mano as Haruka Neya

© 平坂読／小学館／「変人のサラダボウル」製作委員会

Additional staff members include:

The anime stars Makoto Furukawa as Sōsuke Kaburaya, Hinaki Yano as Sara Da Odin, and M.A.O as Livia Do Udis.

Masafumi Sato ( Drugstore in Another World: The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist , Denki-Gai , Saint October ) is directing the anime at Synergy SP and Studio Comet . Hirasaka is personally overseeing and writing the series scripts with Kenichi Yamashita ( The tale of outcasts , Actually, I Am… , Hensuki , MF Ghost ). Kazuhiro Fukuchi is designing the characters. Takuya Hiramitsu is the anime's sound director, and Jinnan Studio is in charge of sound production.

The series will air on TBS , CBC TV , and BS11 in April.

The novels center on Sōsuke Kaburaya, a poor detective who, while tailing someone one day, meets Sara Da Odin, a princess from another world with magical powers. They gradually start living together, and Sara is able to familiarize herself with modern day Japan in a flash. A female knight from Sara's world named Livia Do Udis also comes to this world, and lives the life of a homeless person, but she finds herself unexpectedly enjoying her new life. The story follows Sōsuke, these two strong-willed and positive women from another world, as well as other eccentric characters such as a brutish lawyer, a religious leader, and a divorce agent.

Hirasaka ( Haganai , A Sister's All You Need. ) and Kantoku ( Sasaki and Peeps , The "Hentai" Prince and the Stony Cat. ) launched the light novel series in October 2021. The sixth volume shipped on Monday.

Kōtarō Yamada ( Sword Art Online: Project Alicization ) launched a manga adaptation on the Sunday Webry website in September 2022. The manga's fourth compiled book volume will release on April 12.