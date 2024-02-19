News
A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics Anime Unveils Key Visual, More Cast, Staff
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The official website for the television anime of writer Yomi Hirasaka and illustrator Kantoku's Henjin no Salad Bowl (A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics) light novel series revealed the anime's key visual, more staff, and cast on Monday.
The anime's newly announced cast are:
Additional staff members include:
- Art Director: Takimi Echizen
- Color Design: Ryōta Katsuta, Maki Yamamoto
- CG Director: Hayato Numajiri
- Compositing Director of Photography: Shintaro Sakai
- Editing: Hideaki Murai
- Music: Misaki Umase, Tsugumi Tanaka, Hanae Nakamura
- Music Production: Nichion
The anime stars Makoto Furukawa as Sōsuke Kaburaya, Hinaki Yano as Sara Da Odin, and M.A.O as Livia Do Udis.
Masafumi Sato (Drugstore in Another World: The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist, Denki-Gai, Saint October) is directing the anime at Synergy SP and Studio Comet. Hirasaka is personally overseeing and writing the series scripts with Kenichi Yamashita (The tale of outcasts, Actually, I Am…, Hensuki, MF Ghost). Kazuhiro Fukuchi is designing the characters. Takuya Hiramitsu is the anime's sound director, and Jinnan Studio is in charge of sound production.
The series will air on TBS, CBC TV, and BS11 in April.
The novels center on Sōsuke Kaburaya, a poor detective who, while tailing someone one day, meets Sara Da Odin, a princess from another world with magical powers. They gradually start living together, and Sara is able to familiarize herself with modern day Japan in a flash. A female knight from Sara's world named Livia Do Udis also comes to this world, and lives the life of a homeless person, but she finds herself unexpectedly enjoying her new life. The story follows Sōsuke, these two strong-willed and positive women from another world, as well as other eccentric characters such as a brutish lawyer, a religious leader, and a divorce agent.
Hirasaka (Haganai, A Sister's All You Need.) and Kantoku (Sasaki and Peeps, The "Hentai" Prince and the Stony Cat.) launched the light novel series in October 2021. The sixth volume shipped on Monday.
Kōtarō Yamada (Sword Art Online: Project Alicization) launched a manga adaptation on the Sunday Webry website in September 2022. The manga's fourth compiled book volume will release on April 12.
Sources: Sources: A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics anime's website, Comic Natalie