Game Freak Releases Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On! Game on Switch

Solitaire/horse-racing game launched on Wednesday following announcement

GAME FREAK ( Pokémon ) revealed during the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase on Wednesday that it has released the solitaire and horse-racing game Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On! , an updated version of the original Nintendo 3DS game with 3D visuals, for Nintendo Switch on Wednesday.

GAME FREAK launched the original Pocket Card Jockey game for 3DS in Japan in July 2013. The game launched in Japan for iOS and Android devices in November 2014, but ended service in December 2015. GAME FREAK launched the game for 3DS in English in May 2016.

Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On! launched for Apple Arcade on iOS devices worldwide in January 2023.