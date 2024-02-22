Crunchyroll Launches App for LG Smart TVs

App launches globally today

© Crunchyroll, LLC

Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that the Crunchyroll application has launched for LG Smart TVs in the U.S. and across international regions. The launch is in collaboration with LG Electronics.

The launch comes after the company released the app for Samsung Smart TVs globally earlier this month.

The company recently expanded its services onto Amazon 's Prime Video channels, where the streaming service is available in the U.S., Canada, Sweden, the U.K. and other territories. Prime Video members have access to Crunchyroll 's Fan and Mega Fan subscription tiers through the service.

Crunchyroll also collaborated with Sony Pictures Entertainment 's GSN (Game Show Network) to launch a new 24/7 linear channel on Amazon Freevee, LG Channels, the Roku Channel, and VIZIO WatchFree+ first.

Sony 's Funimation Global Group completed its acquisition of Crunchyroll from AT&T on August 9, 2021, after the company first announced the acquisition in December 2020. The purchase price was US$1.175 billion, and the proceeds were paid in cash at closing. Funimation 's home video releases are now listed under Crunchyroll .

Source: Press release