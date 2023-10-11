Crunchyroll Launches New 24/7 Linear Channel

Channel launches on Amazon Freevee, LG Channels, Roku Channel, VIZIO WatchFree+ on Wednesday

announced that it is collaborating with's GSN (Game Show Network) to launch a new 24/7 linear channel on Amazon Freevee, LG Channels, the Roku Channel, and VIZIO WatchFree+ first on Wednesday.

Series available at launch include Horimiya , Ranking of Kings , Moriarty the Patriot , Psycho-Pass , Arifureta , Sugar Apple Fairy Tale , To Your Eternity , and Code Geass with their English dubs. There will also be scheduled promotional, genre, and theme programming blocks.

Sony 's Funimation Global Group completed its acquisition of Crunchyroll from AT&T on August 9, 2021, after the company first announced the acquisition in December 2020. The purchase price was US$1.175 billion, and the proceeds were paid in cash at closing. Funimation 's home video releases are now listed under Crunchyroll .

Crunchyroll announced in August 2022 that it acquired Right Stuf to expand its ecommerce service. Right Stuf phased out its store and migrated its products to the Crunchyroll Store on Tuesday.



Source: Press release