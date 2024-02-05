×
News
Crunchyroll Launches App for Samsung Smart TVs

posted on by Alex Mateo
App launches on Monday in U.S., other markets by end of week

© Crunchyroll, LLC
Crunchyroll announced on Monday that it is launching its app on Samsung smart televisions made between 2017-2023 globally, starting with the U.S. on Monday. Other markets will get the app on Samsung TVs by the end of the week.

The company recently expanded its services onto Amazon's Prime Video channels, where the streaming service is available in the U.S., Canada, Sweden, the U.K. and other territories. Prime Video members have access to Crunchyroll's Fan and Mega Fan subscription tiers through the service.

Crunchyroll also collaborated with Sony Pictures Entertainment's GSN (Game Show Network) to launch a new 24/7 linear channel on Amazon Freevee, LG Channels, the Roku Channel, and VIZIO WatchFree+ first.

Sony's Funimation Global Group completed its acquisition of Crunchyroll from AT&T on August 9, 2021, after the company first announced the acquisition in December 2020. The purchase price was US$1.175 billion, and the proceeds were paid in cash at closing. Funimation's home video releases are now listed under Crunchyroll.

Source: Press release

