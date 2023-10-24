Crunchyroll Service Launches on Prime Video Channels

Service launches on Prime Video on Tuesday in U.S., this week in Canada, Sweden, U.K.

announced on Tuesday that has collaborated withto distribute thesubscription service on Prime Video.is now available via Prime Video Channels in the U.S. It will then launch on Prime Video in Canada, Sweden, and the U.K. this week before arriving in additional territories this year.

Crunchyroll is offering its Fan and Mega Fan subscription tiers through Prime Video. The latter includes offline viewing in addition to ad-free streams.with additional non-video benefits to be added shortly. The company stated that it will add non-video benefits shortly.

Crunchyroll recently collaborated with Sony Pictures Entertainment 's GSN (Game Show Network) to launch a new 24/7 linear channel on Amazon Freevee, LG Channels, the Roku Channel, and VIZIO WatchFree+ first

Sony 's Funimation Global Group completed its acquisition of Crunchyroll from AT&T on August 9, 2021, after the company first announced the acquisition in December 2020. The purchase price was US$1.175 billion, and the proceeds were paid in cash at closing. Funimation 's home video releases are now listed under Crunchyroll .

According to Deadline, Amazon 's Prime Video streaming service will begin running advertisements for subscribers in the United States in early 2024. The company will offer an ad-free subscription tier for an additional US$2.99 per month on top of the base subscription fee.

While Prime Video plans to introduce advertisements in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, and Canada in early 2024. Amazon will expand the plans into France, Italy, Spain, Mexico, and Australia later that year.

Source: Press release