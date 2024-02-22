Ponkotsu Quest Comedy Anime Gets 8th Season in April

Everyday comedy about minions of demon lord originally debuted in 2013

The official Twitter account for VAP 's Ponkotsu Quest anime shorts revealed on Thursday that the anime will have an eighth season that will debut in April on BS- NTV . The show will also have new episodes streaming on YouTube starting on May 1 and will add one new episode on the first of each month.

Image via Ponkotsu Quest's Twitter account ©VAP. All Rights Reserved.

The anime's YouTube channel is streaming the anime's first full season in a video, and will release each season through the seventh season once a week for a limited time.

Keisuke Matsumoto ( Seizei Gambare Mahō Shōjo Kurumi , Super Short Comics ) is again directing the anime, and is again credited for planning along with Taketo Shinkai ( GraP & RodeO , Ahare! Meisaku-kun ). Matsumoto is also writing the script and is also a voice actor in the show.

The anime debuted online in 2013. The fifth season debuted in April 2018, the sixth season premiered in October 2019, and the seventh season debuted in October 2021.

The "everyday comedy" anime centers on the demons Kaku and Imura who serve the demon lord.

Ponkotsu Quest previously produced a collaborative short anime with the live-action Gatchaman film, and also produced a collaborative anime with Makoto Yukimura 's Vinland Saga manga in 2015.