Ponkotsu Quest Comedy Anime Gets 7th Season This Fall

Everyday comedy about minions of demon lord originally debuted in 2013

The official Twitter account for VAP 's Ponkotsu Quest anime shorts revealed on Tuesday that the anime will have a seventh season that will debut this fall. The staff also revealed that 30 new merchandise items will soon be available for the franchise .

Keisuke Matsumoto ( Seizei Gambare Mahō Shōjo Kurumi , Super Short Comics ) is again directing the anime, and is again credited for planning along with Taketo Shinkai ( GraP & RodeO , Ahare! Meisaku-kun ). Matsumoto is also writing the script and is also a voice actor in the show.

The anime debuted online in 2013. The fifth season debuted in April 2018 and the sixth season premiered in October 2019.

The "everyday comedy" anime centers on the demons Kaku and Imura who serve the demon lord.

Ponkotsu Quest previously produced a collaborative short anime with the live-action Gatchaman film, and also produced a collaborative anime with Makoto Yukimura 's Vinland Saga manga in 2015.

Sources: Ponkotsu Quest Twitter account, Comic Natalie