Destin Daniel Cretton to Direct, Write Lionsgate's Live-Action Naruto Film

© 1999 by Masashi Kishimoto/SHUEISHA Inc.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group's chair Adam Fogelson announced on Friday that Lionsgate has closed a deal with director Destin Daniel Cretton () for its live-action film adaptation of'smanga. Cretton will direct and write the movie in collaboration with original creator Kishimoto.

Kishimoto said:

“When I heard of Destin's attachment, it happened to be right after watching a blockbuster action film of his, and I thought he would be the perfect director for Naruto . After enjoying his other films and understanding that his forte is in creating solid dramas about people, I became convinced that there is no other director for Naruto . In actually meeting Destin, I also found him to be an open-minded director who was willing to embrace my input, and felt strongly that we would be able to cooperate together in the production process. To put it simply, the live-action Naruto is bound to be a film with spectacular action and profound drama. I can't help but be excited for it."

Cretton stated, "It was a true honor to meet Kishimoto-san in Tokyo and hear his expansive vision for his creation. We are very excited to collaborate and bring Naruto to the big screen."

Cretton is producing the film through his company Hisako alongside Jeyun Munford. Arad Productions ' Avi Arad , Ari Arad , and Emmy Yu as well as Jeremy Latcham are listed as producers.

Entertainment news website Variety previously reported in November 2023 that Tasha Huo ( Red Sonja , Tomb Raider animated series) was working on the script for Lionsgate's live-action Naruto movie.

The Tracking Board Hollywood news website had reported in July 2015 that Lionsgate had closed the rights to adapt the manga into a live-action film, and was in talks with Michael Gracey ( The Greatest Showman ) to direct. The Naruto and Boruto stage presentation at the Jump Festa event confirmed in 2016 that Lionsgate and Gracey were working on the film, and that original creator Kishimoto was involved with the production.

The Tracking Board also reported in 2015 that Avi Arad (Hollywood's Ghost in the Shell , Gamba: Gamba to Nakama-tachi ) and his son Ari Arad were producing the film at Arad Productions , and Erik Feig, Geoff Shaveitz and Kelly O'Malley were overseeing the film.

The Hollywood Reporter reported in August 2017 that Jon and Erich Hoeber ( Red , Red 2 ) were on board to rewrite the script for the film.

Collider reported in March 2018 that Gracey stated the staff were still working on the film's script because he wanted to make sure the work has the approval of Kishimoto. It is currently unclear if any of the above people besides Huo are still working on the project.

Kishimoto launched the ninja manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1999, and ended the series in November 2014. The manga has spawned the Naruto and Naruto Shippūden television anime series, OVAs, several anime films, spinoff manga, the Boruto sequel manga and anime series, a series of novels, stage plays, and video games.

Source: Press release