Manga Up! Global Adds My Return to the Imperial Harem: The Tale of Snow White Sow, Gugure! Kokkuri-san Manga

Kōkyū mo Nidomenara: Shirobuta-hi Sairaiden

Additionally, Manga UP! Global added Seiichi Shiki 's Aizawa-san Multiplies ( Aizawa-san Zōshoku ) manga on the service on Saturday. The manga was previously available on Crunchyroll , but Crunchyroll ended its Crunchyroll Manga digital manga distribution service on December 11.

Manga UP! Global describes My Return to the Imperial Harem: The Tale of Snow White Sow :

Jurei, a royal concubine nicknamed “Snow White Sow,” was banished to the red-light district after being falsely accused of a crime. Four years pass, and she's kidnapped and makes a return to the harem. Getting recognized will only spell out death for her! But because of her slimmed down figure and the newfound shining determination in her eyes, she gives off the air of a completely different, astounding beauty! Her attempts at escaping backfire, and the skills she developed in the red-light district prove so useful that she ends up becoming a consort candidate to the emperor. Can Jurei escape the harem without anyone discovering her true identity?!

Nakamura first launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in January 2021, and ended it in August 2021. Kadokawa published two volumes for the novels.

The manga launched in 2022 on Manga UP! , and Square Enix shipped the second compiled volume in April 2023. Arai is credited as the original character designer, Ichise is in charge of composition, and DOJA is drawing the manga.

Gugure! Kokkuri-san

Kokkuri—A form a divination created long ago during a time of mass hysteria, and a favorite hobby of a young girl and self-proclaimed human doll, Ichimatsu Kohina. One day, she successfully summons Kokkuri-san through the divination game, but to her annoyance, she finds the handsome fox spirit clingy and immature. Seeing how Kohina lives alone and eats instant ramen every day, Kokkuri-san vows to cook her healthy meals and raise her properly! Enjoy the comedic and fluffy tales of this stoic girl and the eccentric spirits that she encounters along the way.

Endō launched the series in Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine in 2011 and ended it in November 2016. The 12th compiled volume shipped in January 2017. Crunchyroll previously released the manga in English.

A 12-episode television anime adaptation of the manga debuted in 2014. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

