The King of Fighters XIII Global Match Game Gets Physical Launch

SNK Corporation announced on Wednesday that it will launch limited edition physical copies of its The King of Fighters XIII Global Match game in collaboration with Limited Run Games.

A Collector's Edition of both the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 version of the physical copies will include a metallic box, the game's official soundtrack, a double-sided keychain, and a poster.

Pre-orders for the physical edition of the game are available on Limited Run Games' store and are open until March 24. The website lists the estimated ship date as June 2024 for the regular edition and August 2024 for Collector's Edition.

The King of Fighters XIII Global Match

The King of Fighters XIII

PlayStation

Nintendo

is a new version ofgame that launched on November 16. It released for4 andSwitch only, and features a rollback netcode overhaul and upgraded online functionality.

SNK released the The King of Fighters XIII game in October 2011 for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

