The King of Fighters XIII Global Match Game's 2nd Trailer Reveals November 16 Launch

SNK revealed during the EVO 2023 fighting game tournament on Saturday the second teaser trailer and November 16 release date for its The King of Fighters XIII Global Match game.

The King of Fighters XIII Global Match is a new version of The King of Fighters XIII game. The game will release on November 16 for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch only, and will feature a rollback netcode overhaul and upgraded online functionality. An open beta test for the game launched on PS4 on July 31, and it will end on August 6 at 7:00 p.m. PDT.

SNK released the The King of Fighters XIII game in October 2011 for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.