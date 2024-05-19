Taito Milestones 3 Game Gets November, Winter 2024 Releases in Japan, West

Game collection's 3rd installment includes Bubble Bobble , Rastan Saga , Cadash , more

Game company Taito Corporation and game publisher ININ announced on Saturday that Taito Milestones 3 , the third installment of the Taito Milestones game collection series, is scheduled for release in November in Japan, and in winter in the West, digitally for the Nintendo Switch. ININ started streaming an English announcement trailer for the game.

Image courtesy of ININ © TAITO CORPORATION. PUBLISHED BY UNITED GAMES ENTERTAINMENT. NINTENDO SWITCH IS A TRADEMARK OF NINTENDO.

The third game collection will include the following classic Taito games from the late 1980s and early 1990s:

Bubble Bobble

Rainbow Islands: The Story of Bubble Bobble 2

Rastan Saga

Cadash

Champion Wrestler

Runark

Thunder Fox

More game titles will be announced in summer.

Taito released the first Taito Milestones game collection in February 2022 in Japan. ININ released the game collection in the West in April 2022. Taito Milestones 2 , the second game collection, released in Japan and the West on August 31.

Sources: Press release, Gamer