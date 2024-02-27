Crunchyroll Offers to Compensate Funimation Digital Copy Owners With 'Appropriate Value'

The Verge's Ash Parrish tested policy to no avail

In an interview with technology news website The Verge on its Decoder podcast on Monday,presidentrevealed that the company is working to offer users migrating from the soon-to-shut-down app towith "an appropriate value" of compensation for their digital copies, whichdoes not support.

Crunchyroll has not specified how exactly it will compensate users "an appropriate value" to their Funimation digital copies. Funimation provided digital copies as part of some home video DVD or Blu-ray Disc purchases.

The Verge writer Ash Parrish attempted to test Purini's stated policy with a free Funimation account containing digital copies of The Vision of Escaflowne and Steins;Gate , the former not yet available on Crunchyroll , and the latter requiring a premium Crunchyroll subscription. Parrish received only a generic email apology.

The Funimation app will shut down on April 2, as part of the ongoing content and service consolidation from Funimation to Crunchyroll after the companies merged. Each Funimation subscriber can migrate their account to Crunchyroll (including their watch history and queue), or merge their Funimation account with a pre-existing Crunchyroll account (if the two accounts are tied to the same email address).

While Crunchyroll has continued to move content from Funimation to Crunchyroll since the spring 2022 anime season, it has not yet fully transferred all Funimation content to Crunchyroll .

Sony 's Funimation Global Group completed its acquisition of Crunchyroll from AT&T on August 9, 2021, after the company first announced the acquisition in December 2020. The purchase price was US$1.175 billion, and the proceeds were paid in cash at closing. Funimation 's home video releases are now listed under Crunchyroll .

