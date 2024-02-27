Hiroaki Magari, Yukiarare Launch New Manga in March

The Twitter account for Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app announced on February 23 that Yukiarare and Hiroaki Magari will collaborate on a new manga Heroine wa ×× wo Kasegitai ( Heroines want to earn xx ) that will debut on the service on March 2.

Image via Magazine Pocket's Twitter account © Yukiarare, Hiroaki Magari, Kodansha

Magari ran a successful Kickstarter project to animate Shunji Enomoto 's Enomoto: New Elements that Shake the World gag manga in 2020. The animator and director also directed the Mikosuri Han-Gekijō OAV and was behind the Majokko Tsukune-chan manga series.

Yukiarare illustrated the Kentei Gakuin no Magan Kenja manga based on the light novel by Tsukasa and Yuri Kisaragi .