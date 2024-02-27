×
Hiroaki Magari, Yukiarare Launch New Manga in March

posted on by Anita Tai
Heroine wa ×× wo Kasegitai debuts in Magazine Pocket on March 2

The Twitter account for Kodansha's Magazine Pocket app announced on February 23 that Yukiarare and Hiroaki Magari will collaborate on a new manga Heroine wa ×× wo Kasegitai (Heroines want to earn xx) that will debut on the service on March 2.

© Yukiarare, Hiroaki Magari, Kodansha

Magari ran a successful Kickstarter project to animate Shunji Enomoto's Enomoto: New Elements that Shake the World gag manga in 2020. The animator and director also directed the Mikosuri Han-Gekijō OAV and was behind the Majokko Tsukune-chan manga series.

Yukiarare illustrated the Kentei Gakuin no Magan Kenja manga based on the light novel by Tsukasa and Yuri Kisaragi.

Source: Magazine Pocket's Twitter account

