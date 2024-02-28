Seven Seas Licenses Alpha Wolfgirl x Omega Wolfboy, Killer Shark in Another World Manga, More

Also: She's the Strongest Bride, But I'm Stronger in Night Battles: A Harem Chronicle of Advancing Through Cunning Tactics , Ripping Someone Open Only Makes Them Bleed

Seven Seas announced on Wednesday that it has licensed the following titles:

Image courtesy of Seven Seas © Arinokamati, Singyougaku 2023 / Futabasha Publisher's Ltd.

She's the Strongest Bride, But I'm Stronger in Night Battles: A Harem Chronicle of Advancing Through Cunning Tactics

Title:mangaCreators: Singyougaku (art), Arinokamati (story), Won (character design)Release: AugustSummary: Compelled to marry a royal demoness and put to work—on the battlefield, and in her bedroom—Albert finds his new life in another world anything but peaceful. Yet thanks to his knowledge of Earth's history, Albert is able to launch a revolution, and is having a ball doing it alongside his sexy demon bride!

Image courtesy of Seven Seas © Natsuha Kasazaki 2021 / Futabasha Publisher's Ltd.

Alpha Wolfgirl x Omega Wolfboy

Title:mangaCreator: Natsuha KasazakiRelease: AugustSummary: Nobody realizes Ohkami Ichirou is an omega. At his high-class restaurant job, he poses as an alpha to advance his career and status. Everything is going smoothly until a new trainee, Oukami Ako, becomes a thorn in his side. When he tries to show her who's boss, she reveals she's secretly an alpha. If he doesn't submit to her will, his life will be ruined.

Image courtesy of Seven Seas © 2021 Kuboken / Kill Time Communication

Title:mangaCreator:Release: AugustSummary: Everyone thought Shiromi Lovecut-Toothrough was the worst summoner in the world. But after she summons Sharkiller, a creature capable of transforming into Hollywood's most ferocious B-movie sharks, nobody's laughing now! In fact, they're running for their lives! With her bloodthirsty buddy chomping at the bit to kill everyone in sight, can Shiromi defeat the Demon King and end his reign of terror? Or maybe the realm would be better off if she didn't...?

Image courtesy of Seven Seas © Yoru Sumino 2022 / Futabasha Publisher's Ltd.

Ripping Someone Open Only Makes Them Bleed

Title:light novelsCreator:Release: AugustSummary: Seventeen-year-old Akane has everything she could ever want: friends, a boyfriend, and an all-round perfect life. No one knows that her every move is a calculated performance dictated by a compulsive need to be liked. Her flawless act is disrupted when she meets a man named Ai, who looks and sounds exactly like the protagonist of Akane's favorite novel. Can this be a coincidence? And if not, what does it mean?

Source: Press releases