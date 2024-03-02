Cat Planet Cuties Light Novel Author Launches New Manga

Series features Japanese company iLand's mascot Aira

Kadokawa announced on Tuesday that Asobi ni iku yo! light novel creator Okina Kamino and artist Yomiya Ririura have launched a new manga titled Demon Girls Guardians on the Newtype Comic website featuring the mascot character Aira of Japanese company iLand.

Image via PR Times © Okina Kamino, Yomiya Ririura, Kadokawa, iLand

The story follows an ordinary girl who is orphaned after the death of her parents, and the three demon girls who are summoned to protect her.

The first chapter is available to read on the Newtype website.

Kamino launched the Asobi ni iku yo! light novels with art by Houdeneizou in 2003. A manga adaptation by artist 888 ran in Media Factory 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine in 2006. The series ended in 2015. Digital Manga Publishing published the manga in English under the title Let's Go Play! .

The light novels inspired a 12-episode television anime series of the same name in 2010, and an OAV in 2011. Yōichi Ueda directed both the TV series and OAV at AIC PLUS+ . FUNimation Entertainment licensed and released the television anime in North America under the title Cat Planet Cuties .

Source: PR Times





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.