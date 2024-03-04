Ruka Tōdō's Jigoku Kura Yami Hana mo Naki Manga Ends on April 4

© Yoru Michio, Ruka Tōdō, Kadokawa

The April issue of'smagazine revealed on Monday that's) manga, the adaptation of's light novel series of the same title, will end in the magazine's next issue on April 4.

Tōdō launched the manga adaptation in Young Ace in 2020. Kadokawa published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on February 2.

Yen Press licensed Michio's original light novel series, and will release the first volume on August 20. Yen Press describes the story:

Seiji Tohno sometimes sees the people around him as monsters. It is a curse that had driven him to a life of despair, living out of internet cafés with nowhere to call home...but all that changes one twilit evening when he stumbles across a huge European mansion. There, Seiji meets a bewitchingly beautiful boy dressed in a kimono with a white peony motif on the shoulder, who introduces himself as Shiroshi Saijou. This mysterious young man seems to know more about Seiji than he does himself, and before he knows it, Seiji has agreed to become Shiroshi's assistant in exchange for room and board. Little does he know, however, this “proxy service,”' as Shiroshi puts it, is none other than outsourced death! Sending monster-possessed sinners to Hell, will bring Seiji face-to-face with terrifying new creatures each and every day!

Kadokawa published the first volume of Michio's novels in May 2018, and the sixth volume in June 2021.

Source: Young Ace April issue





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.