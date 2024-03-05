Hanashi Media Licenses Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy Light Novels

1st volume debuts digitally on March 30

Image via Amazon © Kei Azumi, Mitsuaki Matsumoto, Hanashi Media

Hanashi Media revealed last Thursday it has licensed Kei Azumi 's "alternate-world social reform fantasy" novel series Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- ( Tsuki ga Michibiku Isekai Dōchū ). The company will release the first novel volume in English digitally on March 30, with pre-orders now open.

Hanashi Media describes the story:

Makoto Misumi was an average, everyday high schooler, who found himself shipped off to another world at his parents' whims. Upon arrival, however, he's insulted by the Goddess for being too ugly and thrown into a desolate wasteland. He frantically searches for human warmth and connection, but can find nothing but monsters and inhuman settlers. When he finally meets companions he can trust, they turn out to be a pair of powerful perverts in a former dragon and a former giant spider! His high-octane, incredibly misfortunate trek through this foreign world has only just begun!

The novels inspired a television anime adaptation which premiered in July 2021 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired and also streamed an English dub . The anime was the first for NTV 's then-newly established Anime Department.

The anime's second season premiered on Tokyo MX and BS NTV on January 8 at 11:00 p.m. JST (9:00 a.m. EST), and on MBS on January 9. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs and is also streaming an English dub .

Azumi launched the novel on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2012, and AlphaPolis publishes the novels in print with illustrations by Mitsuaki Matsumoto . The series has 1.4 million copies in circulation. Kotora Kino started serializing a manga adaptation in 2016.

Source: Press release