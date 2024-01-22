News
Crunchyroll Reveals English Dub Casts for Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy-, 'Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable!,' 3 More Anime
The company began streaming the English dub of the television anime adaptation of Aya Shouoto's The Demon Prince of Momochi House (Momochi-san Chi no Ayakashi Ōji) manga on Friday. It began streaming the English dub for Shin no Nakama janai to Yūsha no Party o Oidasareta node, Henkyō de Slow Life Suru Koto ni Shimashita 2nd, the second season of the television anime of Zappon and Yasumo's Banished From The Heroes' Party (Shin no Nakama janai to Yūsha no Party o Oidasareta node, Henkyō de Slow Life Suru Koto ni Shimashita) light novel series, on Sunday.
The streaming service also added several new music videos.
Crunchyroll revealed the English dub cast for Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy-:
- Dallas Reid as Makoto
- Monica Rial as Tomoe
- Kara Edwards as Mio
- Kayla Parker as Lana
- Kiba Walker as Eto
- Ben Balmaceda as Shiki
- Dylan Mobley as Agares
- Kristen McGuire as Akina
- Natalie Van Sistine as Aqua
- Tia Ballard as Eris
- Sarah Wiedenheft as Emma
- Brad Hawkins as Liddy
- Aaron Campbell as Lime
- Jarrod Greene as Mondo
Nicholas Markgraf, Eric Wheeldon, Justin Green, Sean Letourneau provide additional voices.
Jerry Jewell is the voice director for the dub. Susie Nixon is producing. Heather Walker is in charge of adapting the dub. Andrew Tipps is the mixer, and Manual Aragon is the engineer.
The second season of the television anime of Kei Azumi's "alternate-world social reform fantasy" novel series Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- (Tsuki ga Michibiku Isekai Dōchū) debuted on January 8. The anime premiered in Japan on January 8.
- Matt Shipman as Tsubasa
- Mikaela Krantz as Minami
- Travis Mullenix as Matsuo
Alex Hom, Jason Crawford Jordan, Preston Isham provide additional voices.
Jeremy Inman is the voice director for the dub. Samantha Herek is producing. Madeleine Morris is in charge of adapting the dub. Gino Palencia is the mixer and Zachary Davis the engineer.
The anime premiered on TV Tokyo, TV Hokkaido, and BS TV Tokyo on January 8. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.
- Brandon Acosta as Akutsu
- Lindsay Sheppard as Lily
- Kyle Igneczi as Hirota
- Tristan Bonner as Tanigawa
- Marcus D. Stimac as Teacher
Jonathan Rigg is the voice director for the dub. Samantha Herek is producing. Macy Anne Johnson is in charge of adapting the dub. Rickey Watkins is the mixer and Jameson Outlaw the engineer.
The anime premiered on January 8 on the TV Tokyo and TV Osaka channels. The anime is also airing on BS TV Tokyo and AT-X channels, and streaming on the d Anime Store streaming service. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs.
- Bryn Apprill as Himari
- Cody Savoie as Aoi
- Aaron Dismuke as Yukari
- Van Barr Jr. as Ise
- Jim Foronda as Kumonyudo
- Kimmie Britt, Kelsey Cruz, Kristian Eros, Morgan Larabee as Lesser
Jonathan Rigg is the voice director for the dub. Samantha Herek is producing. Ben Phillips is in charge of adapting the dub. William Dewell is the mixer and Jameson Outlaw the engineer.
The series premiered in Japan on January 5.
- Dani Chambers as Rit
- Aaron Campbell as Red
- Macy Anne Johnson as Lavender
- Dusty Feeney as Esta
- Ian Sinclair as Mogrim
- Tia Ballard as Ruti
- Jad as Tisse
- Kent Williams as Ljubo
- Alexis Tipton as Yarandrala
- Eric Vale as Godwin
- Comona Lewin as Van
- Wendy Powell as Mistrom
Sara Ragsdale is the voice director for the dub. Zach Bolton is producing. Eliza Harris is in charge of adapting the dub. Matt Grounds is the mixer and David Cruit the engineer.
The anime debuted on January 7. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, the CIS, and India.
The music videos added include the following artists:
- Airi Suzuki
- Anonymouz feat. wanuka
- Creepy Nuts
- DURDN
- Haruka Fukuhara
- harumi (including the Giant Beast of Ars ending theme)
- Ikimono-gakari (including the Power of Hope: Precure
- Full Bloom opening theme)
- KANA-BOON
- LMYK (including the Fire Fighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange ending theme)
- MAISONdes feat. 4na, Mossa
- MAISONdes feat. Aimer, wanuka
- MAISONdes feat. aruma, Kakashi
- MAISONdes feat. EMA, TANAKA, Misumi
- MAISONdes feat. Pii, meiyo
- MAISONdes feat. Tani Yuuki, Kei Sugawara
- MAISONdes feat. Atashi, zumiTa
- MAISONdes feat. Kohana Lam, Zettakun
- MAISONdes feat. Hashimero, maeshima so-shi
- MAISONdes feat. Riria., YUKI NAGUMO
- MAISONdes feat. haruno, Aqu3ra
- MAISONdes feat. Aizawa, shikiura sougo
- MAISONdes feat. sorane, meiyo
- natori
- Nogizaka46
- Reol
- ReoNa (including the Arknights ending theme)
- Ryokuoushoku Shakai (including The Apothecary Diaries opening theme)
- SennaRin
- Shiritsu Ebisu Chugaku
- wacci
