Crunchyroll Reveals English Dub Casts for Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy-, 'Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable!,' 3 More Anime

The company began streaming the English dub of the television anime adaptation of Aya Shouoto 's The Demon Prince of Momochi House ( Momochi-san Chi no Ayakashi Ōji ) manga on Friday. It began streaming the English dub for Shin no Nakama janai to Yūsha no Party o Oidasareta node, Henkyō de Slow Life Suru Koto ni Shimashita 2nd , the second season of the television anime of Zappon and Yasumo 's Banished From The Heroes' Party ( Shin no Nakama janai to Yūsha no Party o Oidasareta node, Henkyō de Slow Life Suru Koto ni Shimashita ) light novel series, on Sunday.

The streaming service also added several new music videos.

Crunchyroll revealed the English dub cast for Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- :

Nicholas Markgraf , Eric Wheeldon , Justin Green , Sean Letourneau provide additional voices.

Jerry Jewell is the voice director for the dub . Susie Nixon is producing. Heather Walker is in charge of adapting the dub . Andrew Tipps is the mixer, and Manual Aragon is the engineer.

The second season of the television anime of Kei Azumi 's "alternate-world social reform fantasy" novel series Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- ( Tsuki ga Michibiku Isekai Dōchū ) debuted on January 8. The anime premiered in Japan on January 8.



Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable!

The Englishcast forincludes:

Alex Hom , Jason Crawford Jordan , Preston Isham provide additional voices.

Jeremy Inman is the voice director for the dub . Samantha Herek is producing. Madeleine Morris is in charge of adapting the dub . Gino Palencia is the mixer and Zachary Davis the engineer.

The anime premiered on TV Tokyo , TV Hokkaido , and BS TV Tokyo on January 8. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.



The Foolish Angel Dances with the Devil

The cast forincludes:

Jonathan Rigg is the voice director for the dub . Samantha Herek is producing. Macy Anne Johnson is in charge of adapting the dub . Rickey Watkins is the mixer and Jameson Outlaw the engineer.

The anime premiered on January 8 on the TV Tokyo and TV Osaka channels. The anime is also airing on BS TV Tokyo and AT-X channels, and streaming on the d Anime Store streaming service. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs.



The Demon Prince of Momochi House

The Englishcast forincludes:

Jonathan Rigg is the voice director for the dub . Samantha Herek is producing. Ben Phillips is in charge of adapting the dub . William Dewell is the mixer and Jameson Outlaw the engineer.

The series premiered in Japan on January 5.



Crunchyroll

Banished From The Heroes' Party

revealed the Englishcast for

Sara Ragsdale is the voice director for the dub . Zach Bolton is producing. Eliza Harris is in charge of adapting the dub . Matt Grounds is the mixer and David Cruit the engineer.

The anime debuted on January 7. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, the CIS, and India.



The music videos added include the following artists:

